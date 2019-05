Saturday, May 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lynch Canyon

Trail Crew Volunteer Opportunity: Help take care of Lynch Canyon’s 1,000-plus acres. Projects include improving trails, fixing fences, weeding and more. No experience necessary. Participants learn while volunteering. Free lunch and a parking pass provided.

For more information contact Jordan at:jordan@solanolandtrust.org