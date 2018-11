Saturday, – 12:00 pm. at Lynch Canyon

Trail Crew Volunteer Opportunity: Help take care of Lynch Canyon’s 1,000-plus acres. Projects include improving trails, fixing fences, weeding and more. No experience is necessary. Participants learn while volunteering.

Free parking pass for the day and free lunch. Meet in the parking lot. Bring water and dress to work outside. No RSVP required.

More details on our Events Calendar at solanolandtrust.org.