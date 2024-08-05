Touro University’s “Mosaic Gala” Fundraiser is August 22nd

Date: August 22nd

Time: 5:30 PM PDT

Location: Farragut Inn Lawn

Live Auction | Silent Auction | Raffle

Live Music by Midtown Jazz

Hosted Bar

Proceeds from this fundraising effort support scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Touro University California is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization.

Mosaic is an investment in social justice. Recipients of the Mosaic Scholarship reflect a global village of agents who leave Touro California with the ability to affect change from the embodiment of our social justice values.

Diversity allows us to put the puzzles of life together to solve the very complex issues that confront us. At Touro University California (TUC), we are the builders of tomorrow’s healthcare practitioners, administrators, Public Health advocates and professionals in the field of education. We take particular pride in the students that transform the spaces with their lived experience. More info at www.tu.edu/mosaic or call (707)-280-8771