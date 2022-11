Touro University California is hosting a program celebrating our veterans through music, special guest speakers and a moment of silence, Friday, November 11th at 12:00 p.m. at:

The Grove

(Behind Farragut Inn)

1310 Club Drive

Mare Island, Vallejo, 94592

This event is free, and all are welcome to join us as we celebrate the men and women who have kept our country safe throughout the years. Get more info at www.tu.edu