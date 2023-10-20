Tour The Spooky Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park Through 10/31

California State Parks, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom welcome visitors to the Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park for Halloween-themed tours from now until October 31. Special evening and day-time tours will guide visitors through frightfully decorated rooms, each speaking to tales of history and oozing with supernatural surprises.

WHERE: Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park

800 N Street, Sacramento (95814)

WHEN: Special evening tours: October 20-21 and 27-28 from 5:30 p.m.

to 8:30 p.m.

Regular, daytime tours: Available on a first-come/first-serve, non-reservable basis on October 20-31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RSVP: bit.ly/ StanfordMansionHalloween or (916) 324-9266

About Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park: The Leland Stanford Mansion is a stunning example of the splendor and elegance of the Victorian era in California. Originally built in 1856 by Gold Rush merchant Sheldon Fogus, the Mansion was later purchased and remodeled (twice!) by Leland and Jane Stanford. Leland Stanford served as Governor of California from 1862-1863. The Mansion served as the office of three governors during the turbulent 1860’s – Leland Stanford, Fredrick Low and Henry Haight.

=After a 14-year, $22 million restoration and rehabilitation, the tour of the 19,000-square-foot Mansion will also feature 17-foot ceilings, gilded mirrors and exquisitely detailed carved moldings, beautifully restored woodwork, elegant 19th century crystal and bronze light fixtures, historic paintings, re-created carpeting and draperies based on photographs from the 1870s to match the original interior design, original period furnishings that belonged to the Stanfords and a 19th-Century style gardens outside.