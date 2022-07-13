Tony Wade Book Signing At Vacaville Museum 8/6!

The Vacaville Museum invites you to the Museum Saturday, August 6th as they host a book signing with author Tony Wade . Tony will be at the Museum from 1:30 – 3 pm. to visit with guests and sign copies of both his books. Growing up in Fairfield and his newest release Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California. Both books are being sold in the Museum’s store.
Tony Wade arrived in Fairfield at age 12 and never left. Attended Armijo High School and Solano Community College. Tony started as a freelance writer with the Daily Republic in 2006, and became an accidental Historian in 2011 when he began writing his “Back in the Day” columns for the paper. Tony makes his home in Fairfield with his wife Beth.
For more information, call the museum (707) 447-4513 during business hours, Tuesday through Friday from 9-5 or drop by Thursday – Saturday, 1 – 4:30.
Vacaville Museum
Center for Solano County History and Culture
213 Buck Avenue, Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 447-4513
vacavillemuseum.org
Office Hours
Tuesday – Friday
9:00AM – 5:00PM