Tom Petty – Lost But Not Forgotten

It’s hard to believe that my favorite music recording artist, Tom Petty, left this world a year ago. I was notified of the news via a text on my phone. Sitting in my car I immediately turned on the radio and heard Heartbreakers music. It was all but confirmed in my mind. Now a year later, Heartbreaker fans can relive their Tom Petty memories with a new boxset of mostly unreleased material. “American Treasure” came out Friday and its chalk full of great songs. Rumor has it more boxsets are on their way, including the much talked about “Wildflowers” boxset that Petty had been working on before his death. From that album is a song called “Time To Move On,” a song with extra special meaning these days.

~Jeff Dorian