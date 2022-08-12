Today is National Vinyl Day. A day to plop the needle on your old 33 or 45 rpm records and enjoy the pops and clicks! Long before there were smart speakers,CDs and music online, there were records. As a youngster, I’d listen to KFRC everyday for the top 40 hits, and then rush down to Vacaville Music or Charlies TV on Parker Street in hopes they would be there. I’d get home and listen to them over and over again on my little phonograph. That’s one of the reasons I got into radio, my love for music and records. My first album was “Wipeout” by the Safari’s (It cost $3.50) and my first 45-“A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You” by the Monkees.(.89cents) Wow! Records, still alive and well, and a huge part of our lives.