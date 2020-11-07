Today is National Book Lovers Day
I love books! KUICs Ron Brown here. Today is National Book Lovers Day. There’s nothing like relaxing with a good book. Some of you may be too young to remember when the “Bookmobile” from the local library used to come visit your school. A world of knowledge at your fingertips. It was just like a field trip, getting out of class to climb aboard the Bookmobile and find your favorite book. I’ll never forget Nancy Hales, my 6th grade teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School in Vacaville. She used to read to us after lunch every day. She would make it even more enjoyable by doing character voices. WOW! We LOVED IT! Today I have hundreds of books that I have held onto like a packrat. I just cannot get rid of them. They are like old friends. 🙂