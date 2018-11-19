To Remember Children Bereaved Families Join in Worldwide Candle Lighting

The local TCF Candle Lighting is on December 9th, starting at 6:00 PM , at The Hampton Inn & Suites, 800 Mason St., Vacaville, CA. 95688, and will feature music, readings, a video presentation, and refreshments. Please bring a framed photo of your child to place on memory tables around the room.

The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren who left too soon. As candles are lit at 7:00 p.m. local time, hundreds of thousands of persons commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon.

Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, a gift to the bereavement community from The Compassionate Friends, creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone. TCF’s WWCL started in the United States in 1997 as a small internet observance but has since swelled in numbers as word has spread throughout the world of the remembrance. Hundreds of formal candle lighting events are held, and thousands of informal candle lightings are conducted in homes as families gather in quiet remembrance of children who have died, but will never be forgotten. This candle lighting transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious, and political boundaries as thousands of families share in this worldwide memorial event.

This is The Solano Chapter of TCF gift to the bereavement community” Says Chapter Leader Vesta Thompson. “The holiday season is an extremely difficult time of the year for families grieving the death of a child. By uniting bereaved families, here and around the world, with this Worldwide Candle Lighting allows us a symbolic way of showing the love we continue to carry for our children, even though they can no longer be with us physically.” “This is the one time that our doors are open to all who have suffered a loss of a loved one this year. This event is also open to all professionals, such as the medical community, hospices, first responders, clergy, etc., who help families deal with this loss.

With the theme “…that their light may always shine,” the Worldwide Candle Lighting has grown larger every year with formal services last year in all 50 United States, Washington D.C., Guam, and Puerto Rico, as well as at least 33 countries around the world. The Compassionate Friends is the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization. TCF’s national website, www.compassionatefriends.org , is expected to receive and post information on more than the 550 services submitted to and listed on its website last year. The website will also have open for posts a Remembrance Book which, in a 24-hour-period will receive thousands of tributes from family members and other caring individuals.

To contact the Solano County Chapter of The Compassionate Friends, call Vesta Thompson at 707-208-0736 or email: tcfsolanoco@gmail.com . For more information about the national organization and locations of its chapters nationwide, call toll-free 877-969-0010 or visit TCF’s national website.