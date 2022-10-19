Tip Law Enforcement At The Texas Roadhouse And Support Special Olympics!

On Monday, October 24th from 11-2PM, come enjoy a FREE lunch at Texas Roadhouse served by your local law enforcement. We’re not kidding, a FREE lunch!

Local law enforcement will wait your tables and provide you with a tier-one dining experience. Your lunch will include a pulled pork sandwich, steak fries, fresh baked honey cinnamon and butter bread and a non-alcoholic beverage.

At the end of your meal, leave a “tip” (monetary) for the excellent service you received, and it will be donated directly to the Special Olympics.

This event is one of hundreds of events conducted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Northern California. The goal of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to partner with our communities to support Special Olympics programs through fund raising and public education, while enhancing the quality of life of our athletes.

