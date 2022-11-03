95.3 KUIC Logo

This Holiday Season, Two Words: Shop Local!

This Holiday Season, Two Words: Shop Local!
California is a state filled with fantastic hidden treasures with a rich artistic heritage. California flea market scene is one of the richest and most dynamic in the US.At these markets you may find collectibles and clothing, to fruit, vegetables, toys, books, cars, car stereo equipment, toiletries, artwork, tools, cookware, pottery,carved woods and cosmetics, among other things

Who knew that shopping local is more than a feel-good maneuver…according to a recent report on KCRA-3 News, almost 68% of the money you spend at a locally-owned store (versus a Big Box Store) goes BACK into the community you’re shopping in. That’s a significant contribution to a local community, especially when a lot of people are doing it together. In Solano County, we have a ton of great locally owned shops and stores, as well as seasonal shopping options like The Saturday Club of Vacaville’s “Sip and Shop” event, and the Fairfield United Methodist Church’s “Community Angels” Holiday Boutique, where local vendors offer unique holiday gift options you won’t find in retail stores. Be sure to check out both the “Announcements” section and the “Hometown Happenings” section of www.kuic.com for more local shopping options. Oh, and if you can patronize a Veteran-owned local business, even better 🙂

John Young

