The World Health Organization Spotlights “World No Tobacco Day” on May 31st

Dark Balloons invade Fairfield and Suisun City Halls as health advocates call for action on ‘World No Tobacco Day’

WHAT: Commemorating the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day, hundreds of black balloons will surround Fairfield and Suisun City Halls, symbolizing two silent killers—secondhand smoke and vape.

WHY: In Fairfield and Suisun City, it is still legal to smoke and vape in apartment buildings and public spaces—even restaurant patios—exposing innocent neighbors, customers and workers to over 70 cancer-causing chemicals.

Unlike private homeowners, apartment residents have little to no protection from the secondhand smoke that filters in from neighbors’ units through ventilation shafts, walls and balconies. Likewise, we’re all exposed every time we visit the park or sit next to someone who smokes while dining.

WHO: Volunteers from Tobacco Free Solano Coalition (TFS), a grassroots anti-smoking organization, will be available for commentary.

WHEN: World No Tobacco Day, Friday, May 31st – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Fairfield City Hall, 1000 Webster St.| Suisun City Hall, 701 Civic Center Blvd.