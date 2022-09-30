95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Winters Parent Nursery School Annual Children's Festival Is Back, Sunday October 23rd!

The Winters Parent Nursery School Annual Children’s Festival Is Back, Sunday October 23rd!
Winters Parent Nursery School is excited to bring back our annual Children’s Festival after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We will officially be hosting the 24th Annual Children’s Festival on Sunday, October 23rd, at Green River Brewing & Taproom, in Winters! Admission to the event is free, but the purchase of a wristband is needed to participate in games/activities. There are fun family-friendly activities planned this year, including children’s carnival games and prizes, jump houses, 2 magic shows, pony rides & a petting zoo, arts & crafts, DJ Barnett all day for entertainment, and a silent auction. Food & drinks will be available for purchase at the event provided by Green River Brewing & Taproom.
This event is our largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds used to bring in special art and science programs, as well as purchase playground equipment and supplies necessary for our children’s education. The Children’s Festival is a community based event that has been part of the Winters community for over 20 years. We hope you will join us in the fun to support our little red school!

