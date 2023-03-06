95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Will C. Wood High School “Spring Fling” Vendor Fair Fundraiser is This Saturday!

Next Saturday, March 11th, please join us for Will C. Wood’s 2nd annual Spring Fling Vendor Fair! With more than 20 vendors and 5 food trucks, there will be something for everyone! Shopping will take place between 10am-2pm, with a prize drawing to conclude the event.
Proceeds directly benefit Will C. Wood’s senior class of 2023 to help keep Prom ticket costs low, fund Sober Grad Night, and assist in the cost of other Senior activities! See you there!

