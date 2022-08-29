95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Wednesday Club Of Suisun City Offers Volunteer Opportunities on 9/24

Share
Are you interested in volunteering? The Wednesday Club of Suisun is hosting a free Drop-In Volunteer Sign-Up event on Saturday, September 24th, from 10 AM until 2 PM. Some of the organizations you will meet are: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), the Solano Land Trust, Opportunity House, the Suisun Police Department, Solano Food Bank, Solano Co. Library Foundation, Walk to End Alzheimer’s and more. Volunteering is important because you make a difference in your community, you get to give back by helping people or organizations that you care about, it brings people together, and it promotes personal growth and self-esteem. We hope you will come to our event and volunteer for at least one of these awesome organizations.
Hopefully,
Kathy Link
707-330-6306

Recently Played

Break My Soul (queen Remix)Beyonce And Madonna
1:20pm
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
1:17pm
Late Night TalkingHarry Styles
1:07pm
Without MeHalsey
1:03pm
Running Up That HillKate Bush
12:59pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Career Fair At Paradise Valley Estates, Thursday, September 1st, From 2–5 p.m.
2

Solano Library Literacy Volunteers Needed; Trainings Begin September 7th
3

Celebrating Vallejo’s Loma Vista Farm Through Mirth and Music
4

The Peña Adobe Historical Society Welcomes The Buffalo Soldiers Sept 3rd!
5

It's The Mirth And Music Fundraiser For Vallejo's Loma Vista Farm, 9/11/22