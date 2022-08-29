The Wednesday Club Of Suisun City Offers Volunteer Opportunities on 9/24

Are you interested in volunteering? The Wednesday Club of Suisun is hosting a free Drop-In Volunteer Sign-Up event on Saturday, September 24th, from 10 AM until 2 PM. Some of the organizations you will meet are: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), the Solano Land Trust, Opportunity House, the Suisun Police Department, Solano Food Bank, Solano Co. Library Foundation, Walk to End Alzheimer’s and more. Volunteering is important because you make a difference in your community, you get to give back by helping people or organizations that you care about, it brings people together, and it promotes personal growth and self-esteem. We hope you will come to our event and volunteer for at least one of these awesome organizations.

Hopefully,

Kathy Link

707-330-6306