The Vintage Camper Chronicles: Let’s Begin Inside

In a previous post, I talked about my wife Meg and I beginning a Vintage Camper restoration project together…the project began this past November with the purchase of a somewhat dilapidated 1964 Aristocrat 15 foot “Lo-Liner” from an out-of- town party wishing to rid themselves of it. After limping it home behind our trusty 20 year old Ford Ranger, we set about making a list of everything this little beast was going to need before we could actually camp in it: basically everything. Anticipating that we would quickly become overwhelmed, I suggested that we get basic service done on it, so it would be safe to tow, then work our way OUTWARD. I mean, all this cute little interior is going to need is some paint and polish, right? Right…stay tuned 🙂

John Young