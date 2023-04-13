The “Vaudeville Comes To East County” Fundraiser In Pittsburg on April 22nd!

East County Shared Ministry is hosting its second variety show to raise funds for community outreach programs. The concert, Vaudeville Comes to East County, will be on Saturday, April 22nd at 6 pm, in the historic Stoneman Chapel: 200 E. Leland Road, in Pittsburg. Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted.

The show features local performers in a wide variety of music, comedy, laughter and fun-filled skits and acts. Pastors, parishioners and a host of guests will share their skills all for a good cause.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the concert for various donated items. Donors include Oakland A’s, Jackson Rancheria, In-N-Out Burger, and several gift cards from local merchants restaurants. Other contributions include hand-crafted quilts, artisan-made birdhouses, an original oil painting, and theme baskets.

Outreach programs include partnering with Winter Nights, a shelter program in Contra Costa County, to provide shelter for homeless families. Additionally, funds are regularly shared with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, Loaves and Fishes and St. Vincent De Paul and other nonprofits addressing food insecurities.

Along with reaching out to the community, ECSM also offers nurturing care to members and friends in times of need – illness, hospitalization, bereavement – from meals to transportation to a comforting visit.

“Our first program was in 2019 and was intended to be an annual event but the pandemic quickly changed our plans,” commented coordinator Elaine Palmer. “We are finally ready to offer our second program with lots of talent, prizes, fun and entertainment. Our first effort raised $1,400. We hope to exceed that on April 22nd for these worthy causes.”

Everyone is invited to share in the fun and enjoy an opportunity to give back to our community. Masks are encouraged.