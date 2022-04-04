The Vallejo People’s Garden Easter And Earth Day Festival April 17th!

The Vallejo People’s Garden (VPG) invites the community to participate in their FREE Easter and Earth Day Festival Celebration on Mare Island on April 17th from 12-4 PM!
The VPG is a collaborative project with the Global Center for Success and is an all-volunteer community garden whose mission is “Growing Healthy Food, People and Community. Over the past 11 years VPG has provided organic produce to individuals and families at the Christian Help Center and Renaissance Family Center where their produce helps feed approximately 70 guests per day. VPG is committed to the sustainability of Planet Earth’s natural resources by providing gardening education and workshops to the Vallejo community. For more details visit www.vallejopeoplesgarden.org, or contact:
Elvie DeLeon at: [email protected]