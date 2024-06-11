95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Vallejo Center For The Arts “Summer Art Camp” Is Enrolling Students Now!

Image courtesy of The Vallejo Center for The Arts
The Vallejo Center for The Arts presents their Summer Art Camp, July 15th through July 26th, and enrollment is happening NOW!  There are several grants available to help kids who cannot afford to attend available.  The camp is focused on Visual and Performing Arts for 2 weeks, with the end of camp culminating in an art show at the Temple Arts Loft! Kids will help develop the script, make costumes and perform on stage at the Empress Theatre in Vallejo!
The camp has a great staff, including a renowned artist and a drama teacher with 20 years experience; she is also a puppeteer. This will indeed be a magical experience for everyone who attends. For more information, contact Susan McDonald at (707)-567-1321

