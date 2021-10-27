      Weather Alert

The Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club Chocolate Gala 11/13!

Our Gala is back and now is the time to secure your ticket or reserve your sponsorship for this elegant evening of food, wine, music and support for the children of the Club – who will perform again this year for guests! We have opened up a limited number of Silent Auction items to the public; items only available at the event…
#Trending
Tiny Crack Disqualifies "The Great Pumpkin"
"Community Angels" Holiday Boutique at Fairfield Community Methodist Church 11/13
The Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club Chocolate Gala 11/13!
SHELTER, INC. 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 11/17!
Meyer Cookware Contest Rules
Connect With Us Listen To Us On