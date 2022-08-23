The Vacaville Museum’s “Canvas For Kids” Half-Day Art Camp September 17th!

As part of Vacaville Art Week, The Vacaville Museum will host “Canvas for Kids” a half day art camp on Saturday, September 17th from 1-4 in the Museum Courtyard. Taking place outdoors in the Courtyard, our budding artists will have the opportunity to explore the iconic shape of the pear. The pear, which was grown during the fruit years in Solano County, will be delved into through a variety of mediums, including watercolor, clay pastel, and paper collage. Young artists will be led through each medium by experienced artists, including event organizer Lisa Rico before having the opportunity to try their hand with guidance from our art docents and volunteers. Preregistration is highly encouraged as supplies are limited.

To register, call the Museum at 707-447-4513. Please note that children 12 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult for the duration of the event. The event is free of charge but donations are welcome.

VACAVILLE MUSEUM (707) 447-4513

[email protected]