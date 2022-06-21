The Vacaville Museum Presents “Musical Americana” On July 4th!

The Vacaville Museum is proud to announce the return of its annual Musical Americana celebration on July 4th from 1-3 p.m. Come sit in the shade of the museum courtyard, indulge in hot dogs, lemonade, and freshly made popcorn, tour the museum’s current exhibit, and enjoy an afternoon of Jazz, featuring vocalist Vivian (Bayubay) McLaughlin and the Ken Stout Jazz Trio (Steve Krohn/pianist, Jeff Walls/bass, and Ken on sax).
While Vivian grew up in Vacaville, many of you may know her best as the star of the television series Out of the Box, which premiered on Playhouse Disney from 1998 through 2004. It is currently streaming on Disney+. She is known throughout the region as a vocal and piano teacher and as the musical director for children’s theatrical groups, including Vacaville’s Starbound Theatre.
Musical Americana is a perfect afternoon for the whole family. While the event is free and tickets are not required, we do encourage people to arrive early, as seating is limited.
For more information, call the museum during business hours, Tuesday through Friday from 9-5 or drop by Thursday – Saturday, 1-4:30.