The Vacaville Museum Guild Fall Festival Courtyard Sale On 10/15
The Vacaville Museum Guild, 213 Buck Ave, Vacaville, will be holding a Fall Festival Courtyard Sale,
Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to shop in an
outdoor setting, as you check out items that the Museum and Guild are offering, along with goods from
vendors. There will also be breakfast refreshments. The Gift Shop will be open during the event, where
you can find items unique to the Museum. The Courtyard will include some beautiful and unique gifts
donated by members, such as 19 unique, hand-blown glass pumpkins, ranging in size from 2 to 5 inches
in size. There will also be pumpkin, turkey, crab, Fall, and pheasant-themed ironstone soup tureens, along with some milk glass, decorative glass items, our signature succulent pumpkins, and more. Merchandise from vendors will include Tupperware, jewelry, woodworking, cutting boards, and embroidery items.
This fundraiser provides financial support to the Vacaville Museum, whose mission includes the cultural
and historical preservation of Solano County. Through exhibits, publications, and educational programs,
the Museum continuously promotes the value of our community. For further information about our
Museum, call 707-447-4513 and for further information about the Fall Festival Courtyard Sale, call Pat
Zetah, 707-290-3181. Check out the website: www.vacavillemuseum.org