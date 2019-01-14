The Vacaville Friends of the Library Book January Sale

The Vacaville Friends of the Library will be holding our first sale for 2019– at the Vacaville Cultural Center Library on January 24-28th.

The summer reading program is starting and funding is essential. Please help support the many programs for children, teens, and adults.

Thursday, January 24, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm–this is our one “members only day”.

Friday, January 25, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, January 26, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, January 27, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and this day starts our “$5 a bag” day

Monday, January 28, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm – “FREE DAY” All day on a test basis8

Bring a sturdy bag and join us for the New Year!

For more information, visit solanolibrary.com.