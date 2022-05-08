The Vacaville Farmers Market Returns May 14th!

The Saturday Morning market has been a Downtown tradition for over 25 years. After two challenging seasons of navigating COVID restrictions, wildfires and management changes, the market is ready to fully reopen at Creekwalk Plaza in Andrews Park this Spring. The 2022 market season will run every Saturday from 8AM-12PM May 14th through October 15th (with the exception of May 28).
Market organizers from the Downtown Vacaville BID will welcome back local and regional farmers, pre-packaged food vendors and sellers of handmade products. The public is invited back to shop at a more diversified market featuring food sampling and music. Admission is always free with free street parking available on East Main St. and at the George E. Duke Parking Lot.
PET Policy – We love your pets, however, the health department does not allow them in the market unless they are certified service animals. If you bring your pet to the market, please bring a friend to walk them at least 20 feet from the food booths. All dogs must be on leashes.
Interested in selling at the market? Certified Producers of fresh, local agricultural products, meat, fish, fresh bread, wine, olive oil, prepackage food options and sellers of handmade products are all invited to apply. Applications are now live at www.VacavilleFarmersMarket.com.
The cherished Saturday morning market moved back to Creekwalk Plaza at Andrews Park in 2018. In 2020, opening day was delayed to implement COVID19 precautions and four months later devastating wildfires swept through Solano County causing a devastating loss of property and crops. At the end of that difficult season, the Board of Directors of the Downtown Vacaville BID voted to part ways with the Farmers’ Market Association who had operated the market and regained direct market management beginning with the 2021 Season. What resulted was an intensely local market with more opportunities for Vacaville businesses of all types to sell their goods. “We’re proud to say that over 70% of food sold at the market during the 2021 season came from less than 25 miles from Vacaville”. With COVID restrictions lifting, the market is poised for a robust return this season.
For more info about the Downtown Vacaville Farmers Market, visit www.VacavilleFarmersMarket.com, email us at [email protected] or call 707-451-2100.