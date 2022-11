The Vaca Jazz Society Presents the 31st Annual AMO Christmas Show: “A Child is Born,”

Featuring The Alive Music Orchestra, Directed by Ken Stout.

Friday, December 9th at 7:00 pm., Hosted By Valley Church in Vacaville:

5063 Maple Rd, in Vacaville. Free Admission!

For more information please call (707) 448-7222.