The USAF Band of the Golden West in Dixon on 8/28!

On Saturday August 28th at 6pm, join The USAF Band of the Golden West for an evening of FREE music and fun at Hall Memorial Park in Dixon. The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West Concert Band will be presenting an exciting tribute to American music, including classics by composers such as George Gershwin, John Williams and more. Bring your friends and family and lawn chair for a night of beautiful music in the park. We hope to see you there! August 28th, 6pm at Hall Memorial Park in Dixon!