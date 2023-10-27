The UC Davis Bohart Museum Open House On Nov. 4 To Focus On Monarch Butterflies

Wings up! Butterfly and monarch scientists will discuss their expertise at the Bohart Museum of Entomology open house on “Monarchs,” set Saturday, Nov. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event, free and family friendly, will be held in Room 1124 of the Academic Surge Building, Crocker Lane. This is an opportunity for attendees to ask questions about monarchs (Danaus plexippus) and native vs. non-native milkweed, among other topics.

The scientists will include:

UC Davis distinguished professor emeritus Art Shapiro of the Department of Evolution and Ecology, who has studied butterfly populations in central California since 1972 and maintains a research website, Art’s Butterfly World.

UC Davis emeritus professor Hugh Dingle, a worldwide authority on animal migration, including monarchs. He is the author of Migration: The Biology of Life on the Move (Oxford University Press), a sequel to the first edition published in 1996.

UC Davis professor Louie Yang, who does research on monarchs. Due to parental duties, he may be able to attend only the last part of the open house.

UC Davis professor Elizabeth Crone of the Department of Evolution and Ecology, formerly of Tufts University, who researches monarchs.

UC Davis postdoctoral fellow Aramee Diethelm of the Elizabeth Crone lab. She holds a doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno. Both her Ph.D. and postdoctoral work are on monarch butterflies.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation says that in the 1990s, “more than a million monarchs overwintered in forested groves on the California coast,” and that the population has declined by some 90 percent.