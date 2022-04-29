Weather Alert
The Travis Air Force Base Open House And Air Show May 14th and 15th!
YOU ARE INVITED to the upcoming Travis AFB Open House and Airshow on May 14th and 15th!
This is a free event for you and your family to enjoy! Head over to
www.Travis.af.mil/TravisAirShow
for more information!
April 30th, 2022
It’s OK To Run Once A Year
FREE Covid-19 Testing Option In Suisun City!
Solano County 4-H Paper Clover Campaign
Artisan Jewelry & Rock Sale
SCOE Accepting Applications For GIRL (Girls In Robotic Leadership) Camps
