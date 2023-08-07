The Touro University Mosaic Gala 2023 Is August 24th!

Every year, Touro University hosts this special event called The Mosaic Gala. It’s designed to raise money to help students from diverse backgrounds get a foothold in the education system. Touro University wants to help students who can bring positive change and new ideas to healthcare and education. The Mosaic Diversity Scholarship Fund is a way of helping these students succeed, and they need the community’s help and participation! Join the community on August 24th, at 5:30pm as we celebrate diversity and raise scholarship dollars for deserving students! Visit www.tu.edu, or call (707)-638-5200.