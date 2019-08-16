      Weather Alert

The St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Council 7th Annual Community Golf Tournament

The St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus Council is sponsoring their 7th annual Community Golf Tournament on

Saturday, September 7th, with a shotgun start at 8:30 am at the Cypress Golf Course.

 

Registration starts at 7:30 am and the cost is $65.00 that includes golf, golf cart, goodie bag, and lunch.  The raffle grand prize is a foursome at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

All proceeds go to the J. Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund that supports military dependents heading or are in college.  There are a lot of fun activities throughout the day.

 

To register, contact Dan D’Innocenti at dinnoc6f@gmail.com or 707-372-5300  with the golfer names. 

You can also donate to this very worthwhile cause and for $100s, a sign with your personal or company name placed at one of the holes.

Remember, this is for veteran children wanting to go to college.

