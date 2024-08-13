The St. Michael Golf Tournament To Benefit Military Kids Is September 7th In Vacaville

Join the community for the 11th annual St. Michael Golf Tournament! The tournament will be held on Saturday, September 7th. We are a private, non–profit organization conducting this event to raise funds to support military children in our community.

All the money raised goes to The Jay Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund. Because of the needs of our country, one or both parents are often deployed for months at a time. We would like to raise $15.000 this year towards this effort. How can you help? You can register a foursome or more to play or you can donate money/prizes (your name will be prominently displayed at one of the tournament holes).

Once again, the golf tournament will be on Saturday, September 7th at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville. Registration starts at 7:30 am. The tournament starts at 8:30 am. Any contributions you make are tax deductible. Our tax ID number is: 46-2238729.

For more info contact John Evalle at 757-817-6228 or email: [email protected]

Please send donations and contributions to: St. Michael Annual Golf Tournament – 2024 Knights of Columbus, C/O John Evalle: P.O. Box 1903, Travis AFB, CA 94535