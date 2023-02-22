The Solano Winds Present A Concert Dedicated To The Works Of Clifton Williams On 3/3
March 2023 marks what would have been the 100th birthday of American composer Clifton Williams. A music professor with notable students and trend-setting compositions, Williams especially left his mark on the wind band repertoire. His compositions can be full of beauty, fun and excitement, for musicians and audiences alike.
Solano Winds continues its 28th season with this tribute performance featuring the works of Clifton Williams, plus one of his teachers (Howard Hanson) and one of his students (W. Francis McBeth). The concert will take place at 8:00 PM on Friday, March 3, at the Downtown Theatre in Fairfield.
This special performance is made possible by a generous sponsorship from The Jelly Belly Candy Company!
Tickets are $17 each, with a discounted price of $13 for students and seniors. Patrons may purchase tickets at solanowinds.org or in person at the Downtown Theatre Box Office.
Tickets are $17 each, with a discounted price of $13 for students and seniors. Patrons may purchase tickets at solanowinds.org or in person at the Downtown Theatre Box Office.
Downtown Theatre
1035 Texas Street, Fairfield
1035 Texas Street, Fairfield