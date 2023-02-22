The Solano Winds Present A Concert Dedicated To The Works Of Clifton Williams On 3/3

March 2023 marks what would have been the 100th birthday of American composer Clifton Williams. A music professor with notable students and trend-setting compositions, Williams especially left his mark on the wind band repertoire. His compositions can be full of beauty, fun and excitement, for musicians and audiences alike.

Solano Winds continues its 28th season with this tribute performance featuring the works of Clifton Williams, plus one of his teachers (Howard Hanson) and one of his students (W. Francis McBeth). The concert will take place at 8:00 PM on Friday, March 3, at the Downtown Theatre in Fairfield.