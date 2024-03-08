The Solano RCD Native Plant Sale Returns March 23rd

Solano Resource Conservation District’s (Solano RCD) annual spring plant sale is back on Saturday, March 23rd from 12pm to 4pm. Join Solano RCD staff and local partners for our native plant sale at Berryessa Brewing Company, 27260 Highway 128 in Winters.

Solano RCD will have a wide selection of California native plants available that are drought-tolerant, pollinator-friendly, and appropriate for fire-scaping. In addition, Morningsun Herb Farm will be selling herbs, vegetables, and landscape plants, and Putah Creek Council will be selling a selection of native trees and shrubs propagated from local watersheds.

Information on fire-wise landscaping will be provided at booths staffed by Yolo County RCD,

Pleasant’s Valley Fire Safe Council, and Solano RCD.

Several FREE workshops will be offered throughout the event, including workshops on wildfire

safety and fire-scaping at 1pm and 3pm and a workshop on installing Monarch butterfly habitat

at 2pm.

Finally, please help us host a more sustainable event by bringing your own box for your new

plants! We will have a limited supply of cardboard boxes and trays for use.

Parking and admission for this event is free. Forms of payment accepted for the plant sale

include card, cash or check. Beverages will be available to purchase separately from Berryessa

Brewing.

For more information on this event, please visit solanorcd.org, call (707) 678-1655 x 3 or email

[email protected]. Event flyers and our plant list can also be found on our website at

solanorcd.org/events