The Solano Pride Center: Working Toward Community Inclusion For Nearly A Quarter Century

Since opening it’s doors in Fairfield back in 1998, The Solano Pride Center has been working in to ensure that the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, and Intersex individuals “have a network of resources and educational tools to meet their needs”, per their website (www.solanopride.org). I had the opportunity to talk with The Center’s Executive Director Jonathan Cook when he called into The Morning Show earlier last month, and Jonathan explained some of the achievements he and the Pride Center staff are most proud of. He detailed the services that are available to the LGBTQ community in Solano County, including counseling and medical referrals for people living with HIV/AIDS. He also mentioned, with justifiable pride, that Pride Flags were flown this past June in more cities within Solano County than ever before. Recognizing the contributions, historical struggle and necessary inclusion of our LGBTQ community members is a primary focus of The Solano Pride Center, and Jonathan underscored their willingness to collaborate and connect with any and all Solano County folks who want to help bring about a more inclusive, just society, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity
The Solano Pride Center, located at 1234 Empire Street, Suite 1560, Fairfield, is a 501c3 nonprofit organization welcoming anybody that wishes to work with them toward an inclusive community for all regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. You can connect with The Center by calling (707)-207-3430.
John Young