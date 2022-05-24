Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Announcements
The Solano County Genealogical Society Speaker’s Series Continues
Brian Rhinehart will present “Navigating the Records From the War of 1812” at the next meeting of the Solano County Genealogical Society. The virtual presentation begins 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.
From bounty lands to pensions, there is no shortage of genealogical records for soldiers from the War of 1812. However, the various bounty land acts and pension acts enacted over the years had different restrictions and generated records with different kinds of information. This presentation will explain how and why these records were created, how to make sense of them, and what information those records may contain about your ancestors.
Brian Rhinehart is a professional genealogist and speaker and is the owner of
CivilWarRecords.com
. He is a graduate of Boston University’s Certificate of Genealogy
Research and the Genealogical Institute on Federal Records (GenFed) in Washington, DC. A direct descendant of six Civil War soldiers, Brian specializes in research and record retrieval for Civil War and War of 1812 soldiers at the National Archives in Washington, DC and has retrieved military files from the Archives for hundreds of clients.
Guests are welcome to attend this free event. If interested, email the society at
[email protected]
no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and request an invitation. More information on society activities can be found on the society’s webpage at
scgsca.org
and on their Facebook page.
Recently Played
Wednesday, May 25th, 2022
#Trending
“Cobra Day” To Bring Largest U.S. Annual Display Of Shelby Cobras To Martinez
Check Out Sustainable Solano's Upcoming Garden Creation Events!
Memorial Day Ceremony at the Vacaville Elmira Cemetery, Monday, May 30th
The Solano County Genealogical Society Speaker's Series Continues
The Peña Adobe Historical Society Celebrates “Native American Heritage Day” June 4th
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Community
Announcements
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On