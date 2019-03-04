The Second Annual BrewBash at the Basin

The 2019 BrewBash at the Basin will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 pm – 4:30 pm, featuring local breweries.

Jointly hosted by the Fairfield-Suisun Rotary Club and the City of Suisun City Parks & Recreation, with 100% of proceeds benefitting local projects supporting youth in Fairfield and Suisun City.

Purchase Tickets

Early Bird Tickets (Before March 1st): $60 VIP / $35 General Admission

Advance Tickets (After March 1st): $60 VIP / $40 General Admission

Designated Driver Tickets: No Charge

Event Day Entry: $40 General Admission, a limited number of physical tickets will be available from Fairfield-Suisun Rotarians close to the event.

General Admission includes unlimited tastings.

VIP Entry also includes early admission and food from local vendors.

Event description … the fine print.

Tickets available online until 11:59 pm Friday, 4/12/2019 or until sold out.

Must be 21 years or older. Valid photo ID required. No children, including infants, allowed entry.

Free Water at the Hydration Station. Food is available to purchase.

We encourage dd’s and their commitment to getting their friends home safely. Any designated driver found drinking beer will be escorted out of the event. To return to the event they can purchase a beer tasting ticket for $40 if not sold out.

Gates open at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Serving ends at 4:00 pm

No one under 21 admitted to the event.

Make your purchase carefully. no refunds will be issued for any reason.

No pets allowed.

No outside alcohol.

No outside glassware or containers.

No strollers/babies/kids.

Everyone must be 21 years or older to enter with a valid photo ID.

Bring your paper ticket or present your ticket barcode on your smartphone. We Recommend Uber, Lyft, local Taxis, and public transportation.

Limited parking at the One Harbor Place and on Main Street.

The event is rain or shine. remember, absolutely no refunds will be issued for any reason.

The Rotary Club of Fairfield-Suisun is a not-for-profit corporation that supports the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace.