      Weather Alert

The Santa Train At Western Railway Museum!

Western Railway Museum
Enjoy a ride on a historic electric railroad and pay a visit to Santa. Cookies and Hot Cocoa included! The first train to Santa is at noon each day. Fun Activities for all kids and Activity table’s.
Take a ride to visit Santa. Bring your Camera. Train times vary each day.
Your ticket is for your exact train time.
The last train ride at 5PM.
Please note that due to COVID-19 masks are required 🙂
Tickets
www.wrm.org/events/item/31-santa-train
#Trending
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival In Vallejo Is December 4th!
The Vacaville Jazz Society Presents the 30th Annual AMO Christmas Show!
The Santa Train At Western Railway Museum!
What The TwitterVerse Is Saying About Airports This Year
Annual Wreath Project ~ Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Connect With Us Listen To Us On