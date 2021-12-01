Weather Alert
The Santa Train At Western Railway Museum!
Western Railway Museum
Enjoy a ride on a historic electric railroad and pay a visit to Santa. Cookies and Hot Cocoa included! The first train to Santa is at noon each day. Fun Activities for all kids and Activity table’s.
Take a ride to visit Santa. Bring your Camera. Train times vary each day.
Your ticket is for your exact train time.
The last train ride at 5PM.
Please note that due to COVID-19 masks are required 🙂
Tickets
www.wrm.org/events/item/31-santa-train
