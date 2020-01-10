When you make a gift—money, time, or energy—to The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, you become a part of the largest project ever undertaken by The Salvation Army. Your gift becomes grounded in the reputation, trust and credibility of The Salvation Army—which is well known for its continuing efforts of providing relief to those in need.
The Salvation Army Kroc Center annually impacts many in the Solano County area, including Suisun City, Fairfield, Vacaville, and Vallejo. Thanks to the generous gifts of local donors at Salvation Army Red Kettles, online, and at The Kroc Center front desk, local individuals and families receive clothing, swim lessons, life skill classes, food, rent & utility assistance, and much more. Watch the video below to learn more about the impact your donation makes year-round. Then, share your own reason for giving.
