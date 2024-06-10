The SafeQuest Solano Wine Sipping and Fashion Show Fundraiser Is June 30th!

It’s The SafeQuest Solano Wine Sipping and Fashion Show Fundraiser!

Join SafeQuest for an unforgettable evening of elegance and enjoyment at their Wine Sipping and Fashion Show Fundraiser!

Date: Sunday, June 30th Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Location: Volkswagen of Fairfield

https://safequestsolano.harnessgiving.org/events/1750 Tickets: $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Secure your spot today at:(link in bio!)

Sip on exquisite wines, enjoy a fabulous fashion show, and know that every dollar raised goes directly to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children.

Interested in more involvement? They have amazing sponsorship opportunities available too!