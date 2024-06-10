95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The SafeQuest Solano Wine Sipping and Fashion Show Fundraiser Is June 30th!

Image courtesy of SafeQuest Solano
It’s The SafeQuest Solano Wine Sipping and Fashion Show Fundraiser!
Join SafeQuest for an unforgettable evening of elegance and enjoyment at their Wine Sipping and Fashion Show Fundraiser!
Date: Sunday, June 30th
Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Volkswagen of Fairfield
Tickets: $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Secure your spot today at: https://safequestsolano.harnessgiving.org/events/1750 (link in bio!)
Sip on exquisite wines, enjoy a fabulous fashion show, and know that every dollar raised goes directly to supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children.
Interested in more involvement? They have amazing sponsorship opportunities available too!
Get your tickets now and be part of this wonderful cause. Cheers to a brighter future!

