The Rowland Freedom Center in Vacaville Presents “Faces Of Freedom” 12/7

On December 7th, the Rowland Freedom Center at the Nut Tree Airport will present the first in a series of lectures entitled FACES OF FREEDOM, focusing on why we are free and the heroes defending our freedom.

This first lecture will feature Lieutenant Colonel W. Austin Street, Major Drew Dela Cruz, and First Lieutenant Athena Robb from Travis Air Force Base. They will discuss their firsthand experience as part of Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history.

The persistence, endurance, and courage demonstrated by Travis Airmen in answering our nation’s call to support this operation is just one example of the extraordinary heroes we have in our community.

Before the lecture begins, the Center will be dedicating our new Pearl Harbor display highlighting an artifact from the USS Arizona. The ribbon will be cut by WWII Navy Veteran Arthur Child, who was part of the crew of the USS Oklahoma and had transferred from the Oklahoma in March of 1941.

Please join us for this exciting, FREE presentation at 300 County Airport Road, Suite C4 in Vacaville; details at www.rowlandfreedomcenter.org or (707)-449-3402.