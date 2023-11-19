95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Rowland Freedom Center Hosts A FREE Christmas Concert On 12/23!

Share
The Rowland Freedom Center Hosts A FREE Christmas Concert On 12/23!
Image courtesy of The Rowland Freedom Center
Join The Rowland Freedom Center for a night of enchanting music at the Sarajevo 12/23 Christmas concert! On December 23rd at 5:30PM, Buckingham Music will take the stage to deliver a captivating performance that’s sure to get you and your family in the holiday spirit! Best of all, admission is free, so bring your loved ones and spend an unforgettable evening with the community. And for an extra treat, don’t forget to grab some delicious popcorn and hot cocoa! Get ready for an evening of magic and music – we can’t wait to see you there! Doors open at 5:00PM and the museum will be open to explore!

Recently Played

ChandelierSia
10:55pm
Free FallinTom Petty
10:51pm
We Are Never Ever Getting Back TogetherTaylor Swift
10:48pm
Heat WavesGlass Animals
10:42pm
(.ve Had) The Time Of My LifeBill Medley And Jennifer Warnes
10:37pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The 6th Annual 95.3 KUIC Leaven Kids Radiothon
2

The NAMI Solano County Holiday Outreach Gift Registry Is Now Open
3

Check Out The "Women And Money Conference" On December 2nd In Fairfield
4

Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Of Commerce Ambassador's Turkey Drive To Benefit The Kroc Center Is 11/20
5

The CHP Will Focus On The Distracted Driving Epidemic In 2024