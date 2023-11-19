The Rowland Freedom Center Hosts A FREE Christmas Concert On 12/23!

Join The Rowland Freedom Center for a night of enchanting music at the Sarajevo 12/23 Christmas concert! On December 23rd at 5:30PM, Buckingham Music will take the stage to deliver a captivating performance that’s sure to get you and your family in the holiday spirit! Best of all, admission is free, so bring your loved ones and spend an unforgettable evening with the community. And for an extra treat, don’t forget to grab some delicious popcorn and hot cocoa! Get ready for an evening of magic and music – we can’t wait to see you there! Doors open at 5:00PM and the museum will be open to explore!