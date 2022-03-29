The Rowland Freedom Center At The Nut Tree Airport

April 18, 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid of World War II. To
commemorate this event and to honor the 80 men who took part in this mission, on Saturday
April 16, the Rowland Freedom Center at 300 County Airport Road STE C4 in Vacaville is
pleased to announce that they will be holding a gala dinner with guest speaker Jonna Doolittle
Hoppes, Jimmy Doolittle’s granddaughter, from 5pm until 10pm.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale and can be purchased by either going to their website,
www.rowlandfreedomcenter.org/gala or by calling (707) 449-3402.
The Rowland Freedom Center is a non-profit museum whose mission is to educate the public on
American Freedoms and American Patriotism. The Center is open 7 days a week from 10am to
4pm. There is no charge for admission to the Museum but donations are appreciated.
Paul Mirich
General Manager
Rowland Freedom Center
(707) 301-0905