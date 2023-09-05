The Rotary Club Of Brentwood Hosts It’s 2nd Annual Craft Beer Fundraiser 9/23

Join The Rotary Club of Brentwood for an afternoon of fun at the City Park in downtown Brentwood as the community gets together for the 2nd annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser on Saturday, September 23rd! There will be over 60 different beers and ciders available to sample. Your Ticket includes a tasting glass and unlimited tastings. Live music will keep the party rocking, and food will be available for purchase. 100% of the proceeds from this event will go towards local scholarships and Brentwood Rotary’s other philanthropic efforts.

General admission tickets are $50 and will be $60 at the door.

Age 21 and over only.

Follow the event page for brewery announcements and other updates.