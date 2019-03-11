The Road to Employment: Assistance for Job Seekers

Representatives from the Solano County Workforce Investment Board will be available to provide assistance to job seekers during the “Road to Employment” workshop. Adults age 18 to 24 are especially welcome. This weekly workshop occurs every Thursday of the month from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and provides assistance with job searching, networking, resume help, and more. The next workshop will be on March 21st.

The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com

More information regarding other job assistance services provided by the Solano County Workforce Investment Board is available on their website at www.solanoemployment.org