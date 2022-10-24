The Reiki Harmony Wellness Studio’s “Diabetes Healing Workshop” November 12th

Diabetes Advocate Doris Hobbs is the featured speaker at the upcoming Reiki Wellness Studio’s “Diabetes Healing Workshop”. According to Doris, “Reiki is a Japanese technique for reducing stress and promoting healing. It is conducted by a skilled reiki energy healer, laying their hands over your 7 chakras. Reiki is based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy” flows through us and is what causes us to be alive.”

“In a single session I’ve seen massive results in my blood sugar levels, mindset, mood and lifestyle overall. In addition, it has helped me with something we all need more of: awareness. I’m now so much more aware of the people that surround my energy, the foods I eat, etc. So that it’s so important to me to share this information.”