95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

The Reiki Harmony Wellness Studio’s “Diabetes Healing Workshop” November 12th

Share
The Reiki Harmony Wellness Studio’s “Diabetes Healing Workshop” November 12th
Diabetes Advocate Doris Hobbs is the featured speaker at the upcoming Reiki Wellness Studio’s “Diabetes Healing Workshop”. According to Doris, “Reiki is a Japanese technique for reducing stress and promoting healing. It is conducted by a skilled reiki energy healer, laying their hands over your 7 chakras. Reiki is based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy” flows through us and is what causes us to be alive.”
“In a single session I’ve seen massive results in my blood sugar levels, mindset, mood and lifestyle overall.  In addition, it has helped me with something we all need more of: awareness. I’m now so much more aware of the people that surround my energy, the foods I eat, etc. So that it’s so important to me to share this information.”
Register for this FREE event at [email protected] BEFORE 11/12/22 🙂

Recently Played

Sweater WeatherThe Neighbourhood
12:34am
Late Night TalkingHarry Styles
12:32am
About Damn TimeLizzo
12:26am
Until I Found YouSteven Sanchez
12:23am
CirclesPost Malone
12:20am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Cartoonist Keith Knight Brings His Message Of Hope To Berkeley November 4th
2

The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park's Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
3

1st Annual "Rockville's Rockin' Rods" Car Show And BBQ October 27th!
4

Get Your Tickets Now For Festival Of Trees, November 28th In Vacaville!
5

Check Out The Vallejo People's Garden's "Wonka Halloween" On October 30th!