“The Power Of Kindness” Video Contest Submissions Now Being Accepted

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office is calling on all Solano County Junior High and High School students to participate in a countywide video contest that showcases the power of positive behavior!

The Kindness Campaign Video Contest invites students to submit a video between 30 seconds and two minutes in length that expresses what the power of kindness can accomplish in their school community. It asks the question, “How can the power of kindness be used in our schools, homes, and communities to make a positive difference?”