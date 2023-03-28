95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

“The Power Of Kindness” Video Contest Submissions Now Being Accepted

Share
“The Power Of Kindness” Video Contest Submissions Now Being Accepted
Image Courtesy of The Solano District Attorney’s Office
The Solano County District Attorney’s Office is calling on all Solano County Junior High and High School students to participate in a countywide video contest that showcases the power of positive behavior!
The Kindness Campaign Video Contest invites students to submit a video between 30 seconds and two minutes in length that expresses what the power of kindness can accomplish in their school community. It asks the question, “How can the power of kindness be used in our schools, homes, and communities to make a positive difference?”
The deadline for submissions is MAY 1st, 2023! Contest rules and submission information can be found online at https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/da/kindness_campaign.asp. Questions regarding the contest should be directed to [email protected]

Recently Played

Break My HeartDua Lipa
5:10am
IrisGoo Goo Dolls
5:05am
Meant To BeBebe Rexha And Florida Georgia Line
5:02am
La Isla BonitaMadonna
4:58am
Lonely No MoreRob Thomas
4:54am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Be A Part Of The Solano Workforce Development Board's Job Fair April 13th
2

Hey Animal Lovers! It's "Paws For A Cause" On Saturday, April 1st!
3

We Love the Glory Hole Lake Berryessa
4

Guess What Disney Food Treat Is FINALLY Coming To Your Grocer’s Freezer?
5

My First San Francisco Giants Game