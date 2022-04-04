The Power of Kindness Video Contest 2022

How would you show kindness with a video? Solano County students, grade 7 thru 12 will take that challenge and submit their videos by April 20, 2022. Thank you to Solano County District Attorney, Krishna Abrams for sharing her thoughts on this years video contest..
Bullying on school campus is a very important issue for students, parents, educators and members of law enforcement. Bullying can detrimentally affect a child’s sense of self-worth and have long lasting consequences.
As one previous Kindness Campaign winner stated..”At the end of the day, we are all human. Therefore, be the change and be kind.”
DA Abrams looks forward to hearing more powerful and inspirational message from this years participating students!
Thank you, Solano County DA Krishna Abrams.
Do you remember and act of kindness that really made a big difference during your school years?
Donna Perry