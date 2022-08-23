The Peña Adobe Historical Society Welcomes The Buffalo Soldiers Sept 3rd!

Company G of the 10th Cavalry, better known to history as the Buffalo Soldiers, will be riding out of western history and back to Peña Adobe Park for another visit on Saturday September 3rd. They will be joined by the mounted volunteers of Solano County Sheriff’s Posse and their horses at the Peña Adobe Historical Society’s open house event.

The Buffalo Soldiers are a living history group that was established in the Sacramento area almost 30 years ago. The group recreates the black cavalry units that served in the Old West from 1866 to 1891. Company G’s goal is to tell the story of the Buffalo Soldiers’ history visiting schools, community organizations, churches and public events. They will have artifacts of the Buffalo Soldiers’ history on display and members, dressed in the uniform of that time, will be on hand to talk with park visitors.

The Sheriff’s Posse has been part of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office for more than 70 years. Volunteers who use their horses and equipment to help the department with search-and-rescue efforts, emergency services and as public ambassadors.

Music will be provided by the Vacaville Jammers. Under the direction of Leslie and Terry Clopper, the Jammers based at the McBride Center in Vacaville, are a group of musicians of all styles who play acoustic instruments and sing together.

The Peña Adobe, built by pioneer Juan Felipe Peña in 1842, will be open for tours. The park is also home to the Mowers-Goheen Museum. Museum displays include items of the area’s early history and will also be open to visitors.

The open house runs from 11 am. to 2 pm. at Peña Adobe Park off Interstate 80, left of the Lagoon Valley Park entrance. For more information, call 707 447-0518, or visit www.penaadobe.org. This event is free!